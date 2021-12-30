Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

