Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $351.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $352.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $304.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

