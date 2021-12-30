Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $233.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

