Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 69,498 shares.The stock last traded at $19.77 and had previously closed at $19.16.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

