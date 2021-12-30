Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,076,188. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

