Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. Analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.