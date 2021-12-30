Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 192.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

FRT opened at $136.03 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

