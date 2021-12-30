FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $257.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

