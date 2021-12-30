Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

