Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

