FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $26.31

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $26.89. FIGS shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 10,511 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

