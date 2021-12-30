Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

ITA opened at $102.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

