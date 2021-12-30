Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $271.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average of $264.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

