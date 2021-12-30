Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.50. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.