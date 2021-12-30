Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 46,920 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

DFAX opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

