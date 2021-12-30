Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,804 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

