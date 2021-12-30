Financial Analysis: Expro Group (XPRO) vs. The Competition

Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Expro Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million -$156.22 million -8.50 Expro Group Competitors $2.27 billion -$444.20 million -5.33

Expro Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Expro Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group Competitors 447 2089 2657 110 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Expro Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Expro Group Competitors -11.23% -147.74% -5.85%

Summary

Expro Group rivals beat Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

