Financial Analysis: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) versus Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and Cardax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 230.60%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Cardax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -6.63 Cardax $540,000.00 0.77 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.07

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12% Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Cardax on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

