Financial Contrast: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CNX Resources and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.44 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.33 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

