Financial Contrast: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) versus Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cerner and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 8 2 0 2.09 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerner presently has a consensus target price of $87.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reinvent Technology Partners Y is more favorable than Cerner.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 4.98 $780.09 million $1.72 54.19 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 9.15% 19.54% 10.61% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cerner beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

