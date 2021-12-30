Financial Survey: Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) vs. Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lovesac and Arhaus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 7 0 3.00 Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Lovesac presently has a consensus target price of $106.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.07%. Arhaus has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Arhaus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lovesac and Arhaus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $320.74 million 3.11 $14.73 million $2.19 30.09 Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lovesac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 8.10% 30.66% 13.93% Arhaus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lovesac beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

