First Personal Financial Services Has $52,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

