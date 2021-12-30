First Personal Financial Services Purchases 60 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,334 shares of company stock valued at $139,979,595. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.