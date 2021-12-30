First Personal Financial Services Reduces Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

