First Personal Financial Services Sells 189 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.95 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.