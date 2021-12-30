Flamingo Price Tops $0.36 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Flamingo has a market cap of $54.26 million and $10.80 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.72 or 0.07875556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.74 or 0.99989569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

