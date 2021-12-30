Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $234,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.