Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLUX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter worth $328,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

