Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.03. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 4,448 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a positive change from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 16.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

