Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 397.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 74,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,642,086. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

