Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.32. Frontline shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 13,832 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Frontline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

