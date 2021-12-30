fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.