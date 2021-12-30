fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

FUBO stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

