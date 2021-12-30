FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 47.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

