Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Head to Head Survey

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Woodward’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Woodward $2.25 billion 3.08 $208.65 million $3.18 34.53

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and Woodward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 Woodward 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fusion Fuel Green currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.47%. Woodward has a consensus price target of $121.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Woodward.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Woodward 9.29% 9.86% 5.26%

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodward beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

