FY2023 Earnings Forecast for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for H.I.S. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

