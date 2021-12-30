FY2023 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreased by Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Methanex stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.