Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 159.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.30 on Friday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.