GAMB (GMB) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. GAMB has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $51,015.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

