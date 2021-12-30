Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 540,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,879,688. The stock has a market cap of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

