Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
