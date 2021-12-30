Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 160.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

IYC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

