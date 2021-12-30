Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $610.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $642.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

