Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.28 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

