Gas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.05 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Gas has a market cap of $59.00 million and $7.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00012415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.00 or 0.07844841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.76 or 1.00051687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008091 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

