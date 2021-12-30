General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in General Mills by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,656 shares of company stock worth $4,566,861 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

