General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $342,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 68.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.