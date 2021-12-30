General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. Superior liquidity profile of the firm bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles augur well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.85.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 68.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

