Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $61.71

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.71, but opened at $63.02. Genesco shares last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 40 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $940.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

