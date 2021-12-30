Geoffrey Lawson Scott Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 1,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,325,413.

Shares of TSE GVC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.37. 1,618,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,354. The stock has a market cap of C$49.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.