Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

GILD opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

